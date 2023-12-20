Poroshenko announced an acute shortage of drones and ammunition among the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the front

The Ukrainian military is experiencing an acute shortage of drones and ammunition, former President of the country Petro Poroshenko spoke about this. He noted that he visited the front and talked with the military, who complained about a significant shortage of various weapons.

This morning I returned from the front. And to say that there are not enough shells there is to say nothing. This is what our military says. To say that there are not enough air defense systems is to say nothing Petro Poroshenko former President of Ukraine

According to the politician, there is a significant shortage of drones in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), although “tens of thousands” of them are stored in special warehouses.

This is a crime that needs to be punished Petro Poroshenko former President of Ukraine

On December 19, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky admitted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces today face challenges related to the number of supplied artillery systems and shells, anti-tank missile systems and the repair of artillery systems.

Poroshenko said that Ukraine should not be a hostage to the United States

On December 8, Petro Poroshenko called unacceptable the situation in which Ukraine could become a hostage to internal political processes in the United States. He made a corresponding statement in an interview with France24 TV channel amid difficulties in agreeing on funding for Ukraine in the American Congress.

I hate the idea that Ukraine could be held hostage to domestic political issues in next year's elections. This is completely unacceptable Petro Poroshenko former President of Ukraine

The politician said that the difficulties in voting on providing a new aid package to Kyiv in the US Congress is a dangerous sign.

The White House's request for additional appropriations, including $61 billion for Ukraine, has not yet been approved by Congress.

Due to internal disagreements between Republicans and Democrats over Mexican migration, U.S. congressional lawmakers were unable to discuss problems with providing an emergency bailout package to Ukraine before the Christmas break, so negotiators from both parties decided to postpone the hearings until January 2024.

Clashes have become increasingly frightening for the Ukrainian Armed Forces due to a shortage of shells

Fighting is becoming increasingly frightening for the Ukrainian Armed Forces amid a shortage of weapons, as Western allies have reduced the supply of weapons in the required quantities, writes newspaper The Wall Street Journal.

Finding those willing to join the Ukrainian infantry at the current stage of the conflict is especially difficult. Weakening Western support is darkening the mood in the country and making fighting on the front lines even more frightening The Wall Street Journal

The article indicates that NATO countries have significantly reduced the volume of military assistance to Ukraine, and Russia, in turn, has an overwhelming advantage in firepower at the front.

Earlier, the American publication Military Watch Magazine reported that the prospects for a positive outcome of the situation on the battlefield for the Ukrainian Armed Forces are diminishing due to the lack of help from Western countries. The situation is also complicated by the fact that the United States has lost interest in financing Ukraine due to the “miserably failed” counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and reports of high corruption in Ukraine.

The news portal Naharnet noted that the mood of the Ukrainian military is becoming increasingly gloomy as winter approaches. They are frustrated that they have gone defensive instead of offensive, Russian troops are building up forces, and they are worried about the lack of support from Western allies.