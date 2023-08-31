Home page politics

From: Andrew Schmid

Karl Lauterbach during a hospital visit in September 2022. His hospital reform has been criticized. © picture alliance/dpa | Christophe Gateau//IMAGO/Rainer Weisflog (montage)

What does the hospital reform mean for hospitals in Germany? The head of the works council of the Asklepios hospital group speaks plain language.

Munich – The federal and state governments have long discussed the future of German care. A few weeks ago, Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach presented his hospital reform. Essentially: away from the case-by-case payment system and greater medical specialization. This means that not every hospital should offer everything. In the future, the smaller institutions in particular should limit themselves to those interventions that they are good at.

What does this mean for hospitals and clinic staff? In an interview with the Munich Mercury Klaus Bölling gives an insight into the future of German clinics. He is Chairman of the Group Works Council of Asklepios, the second largest private hospital group in Germany after Helios. Bölling predicts an “unplanned, cold adjustment of the hospital market” and remarkably often speaks of compliance with collective agreements. When it comes to paying its nursing staff, however, Asklepios keeps blocking real improvements, which is why the head of the works council has decided to hold the company responsible.

Mr. Bölling, after a long struggle, the main features of the hospital reform are now in place. Are you content?

The reform is at least one approach through which something is happening in the hospital system. It’s a step in the right direction, but we still see some potential for improvement. The reform is very economical from the point of view of hospital financing. We look at things from the perspective of the workers we represent.

What does the reform mean for hospital staff?

First of all relatively little. The reform requires an improvement in the work situation in the clinics.

This is mainly due to higher wages.

Yes, above all. However, the conditions must not only improve on the wage side, but overall. Due to the shortage of skilled workers, we have too few staff anyway. And this staff is massively overworked. That needs to change.

Let’s stay with the wage for a moment: why does Asklepios keep getting in the way when it comes to complying with collective agreements?

That is the basic attitude in this group, which we as the group works council massively criticize. We see this as an economic risk for the Group. I think it’s an ideological issue within the corporation…

Which won’t change anytime soon?

We’re trying every opportunity to make progress. But it is difficult. In Bavaria, for example, only Gauting and Lindau are subject to collective agreements.

The situation is similar in other regions. Where does this patchwork quilt come from?

Wherever there is a lot of pressure, something might happen in terms of tariffs. But across the board, the group tries to avoid that. In Gauting and Lindau, this went through the association of private clinics and a collective agreement from Verdi. Unfortunately, the group refuses to do this elsewhere.

Klaus Bölling has been head of the Group Works Council at Asklepios Kliniken since 2022. The trained nurse represents 68,000 employees. © fkn

“This is an unplanned, cold purge of the hospital market”

The opposition speaks of a hospital death. Do clinics now have to close due to the hospital reform?

They don’t have to close directly through hospital reform. There are already massive economic difficulties in the clinics. There is a lack of liquidity. This is now to be improved by the reform, for example in the case of the retention fee. But by the time it is implemented, a number of clinics may already have disappeared. Because of economical reasons. This is an unplanned, cold purge of the hospital market.

The head of the German Hospital Society, Gerald Gass, assumes that every fourth or fifth hospital will not survive the next five to seven years.

Yes, that can happen.

Also with Asklepios?

There are no indications of this at the moment. But after the hospital reform, it will of course depend on how care orders are distributed and which clinics are assigned to which service groups. Asklepios has to position itself with a promising portfolio.

There is to be a new rating scheme that classifies hospitals according to their quality. If Asklepios is convinced of his houses, there’s little to fear, is there?

Yes, the group certainly sees it that way too. But like any hospital, there is always room for improvement. We agree with the Management Board that we have to position our clinics well. There are certainly differences. For us, the working conditions play a decisive role. Of course, this includes the tariff commitment.

Fewer hospitals? “There’s no way around it”

What does the hospital reform mean for the supply situation, especially in rural areas?

You have to look at the regions politically and ask yourself which hospitals you need. But there is also no getting around a certain degree of concentration in the hospital market. We have a shortage of skilled workers and there are already too few skilled workers to maintain the performance in all clinics. There are some clinics that have closed entire departments because they have no staff. However, this concentration must take place in a planned manner and not like now, where it is left to the market and one sees which clinic becomes insolvent.

You address the market. Should a hospital even make a profit?

In principle, as a trade union, we are of the opinion that public services belong in the public domain. But politically it is different. We are a group works council in a private company and have to work with the conditions that prevail there. However, we think that a clinic – whether public or private – must comply with certain basic conditions. And that includes tariffs. A prerequisite for the payment of the flat-rate fee should be that the clinics pay their staff according to a collective agreement concluded with a regular trade union.

Interview: Andreas Schmid