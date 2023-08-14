Home page World

From: Michelle Mantey

A neighborhood dispute causes discussions on Instagram. A neighbor’s laundry is to blame. But she hadn’t expected the reason.

Munich – Getting along with your neighbors isn’t always easy. In certain cases, noise pollution can even give rise to a right to a rent reduction. But what to do when you are suddenly disturbed by the neighbors doing the laundry? A neighbor leaves a strange note in the stairwell.

This picture on the Instagram page @notesofgermany is causing a lot of discussion. It shows a photo of a note addressed to a neighbor. “Can you please not hang any underwear on your balcony in the future?” She writes, justifying her request, “this is a Christian house and our son should grow up free from shame and temptation.”

A note from a neighbor triggers a discussion on Instagram

Some Instagram users fail to understand what underwear has to do with shame and temptation. Another person jokes: “You can only pray for your son.” One shares her experience with another neighbor. She didn’t want her husband to see other women’s laundry in the laundry room.

According to the German Tenants’ Association, the tenant has the right to dry small laundry on the balcony. Small laundry means socks, tops, T-shirts or shirts. The communal washrooms should only be used for large items of laundry, such as bed sheets or duvet covers. So there is no general ban on drying underwear on the balcony.

Small laundry can always be dried on the balcony

According to the German Tenants’ Association, the tenant can even sunbathe naked on the balcony. This is generally not prohibited as long as it does not impair the peace of the house insignificantly. With direct neighbors in an apartment building, however, sunbathing can lead to a warning.

In the case of underwear on the balcony, the two neighbors will probably have to come to an agreement themselves. At temperatures above 30 degrees in the next few days the laundry will dry quickly. And so the sight of the underwear may only be short-lived.

