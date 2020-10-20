Keiji Tanaka has spent years exploring the brains of chess players. Inside it, he says, is the secret of how humans draw strategies in our lives, perhaps one of the capacities that most differentiate us from other animals. In war, business, gambling, or even love, choosing the right strategy is key to success. A large number of studies have focused on decision-making in many fields, but hardly any have attempted to uncover how those decisions are predetermined by a strategy set in advance.

Tanaka is 64 years old, 42 of them dedicated to neuroscience, and some spare time spent playing shogi, a Japanese variant of chess. Unlike in conventional chess, in shogi it is much easier to identify whether a player is following an offensive or defensive strategy. “My goal is to find out how people determine their strategy, especially in a difficult situation that needs a quick fix,” explains Tanaka. “In this case it is not a specific action, but a group of actions, such as when a tennis player decides to go up to the net or when a general determines whether to attack the enemy even when this multiplies the risk for his troops” , details.

In an ingenious and elegant study published today in Nature Neuroscience, Tanaka has put 17 expert shogi players into a medical imaging machine while projecting different moves onto their retina. The participants, non-professionals with an experience of about 10 years in this game, had six seconds to watch it and decide if it was best to attack or defend. As a control experiment, they were presented with a play in which they had to follow a predetermined strategy (attack or defense) and simply choose between several possible moves.

The experiment has made it possible to identify, for the first time, where the strategic center of the brain is. The work shows that there is a characteristic pattern of brain activity when choosing a strategy and that this is totally different from the one that appears when making specific movements. The study is based on a neuroimaging technique known as functional magnetic resonance imaging, which shows which parts of the brain are activated at each moment. According to the results, the strategies are forged in the cingulate gyrus. If you put a finger on the top of your forehead and slide it towards the crown you will be following its cingulate gyrus, an elongated area that sits right in the middle between the two hemispheres and about an inch below your skull. The anterior part of the cingulate gyrus, closest to the forehead, controls defensive strategy. The rear, at the other extreme, is the epicenter of the offensive strategy, according to the work.

Machines vs. Humans

One of the most interesting conclusions of the study is that the strategy is intuitive. Players do not decide slowly and taking into account all possible options, but rather by following their quick judgment about the situation on the board and the risks and benefits of attacking or defending. As Tanaka explains, this is an earlier decision that will later determine other specific movements.

His work, says this researcher at the Riken Institute in Japan, may have two applications. “Until now we knew many brain areas related to specific actions but the parts that determine the strategy had never been studied,” acknowledges Tanaka. “My interpretation of the results is that this ability to decide a strategy very quickly is developed through training and is very specific to each activity,” explains Tanaka. “Some people use it for shogi, others to run businesses and others to cook, for example,” he adds. The expert believes that this type of work can be applied for education. “Currently we do not have a good way to teach strategy and sometimes not even experts in a field can explain how they made successful decisions.” Later, these types of studies can help develop artificial intelligence.

Shogi has been a testing ground for artificial intelligence in Japan for years. In this chess the number of possible moves in each move is much higher than in conventional chess. Every year in Japan tournaments are organized between computers and professional players. In 2013, a computer defeated a human for the first time.