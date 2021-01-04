At the CDU party congress, a preliminary decision could be made as to who will lead the Union in the federal elections – or not.

Berlin – In a few days the digital party conference the CDU a new Party leader elected. On this day, a preliminary decision could be made about who will Union in the federal elections this year leads.

But not only Markus Söder and Armin Laschet are slowing down on this issue. Also Union parliamentary group leader Ralph Brinkhaus doubts this mostly practiced automatism in an interview with the Süddeutsche Zeitung. According to Brinkhaus the CDU party leader does not have to automatically be the Union’s candidate for chancellor. But the conversation also provided further material for speculation.

Brinkhaus: The CDU or CSU boss does not automatically have to be a candidate for chancellor

Brinkhaus posed clear: “We’ll vote on one on January 16 Chairman off – and about nothing else. This office is not a transit station for the next post. ” Brinkhaus opens up new ones Candidates the field. When asked if anyone other than that Party leaders of the CDU and CSU Chancellor candidate replied CDU politician: “Yes. There is several people in the Unionwho I would trust to do this. ”Until now it had been widely assumed that either the newly elected AKK successor or CSU chairman Markus Söder the Union parties to the Bundestag election would lead.

Does Brinkhaus want to run as a CDU candidate for chancellor?

Should Brinkhaus with his assessment the zeitgeist meetings in the Union would have been popular among the population CDU politician as Health Minister Jens Spahn Chances of one Candidacy for Chancellor. In surveys, Spahn is ahead of Merz or Röttgen. But Brinkhaus thinks that Survey results should not be overrated “Good survey results help, but they are not the only decisive factor. Besides, nobody today knows where who will be on election day in September, ”says Brinkhaus.

There is also the question of when to decide who should Chancellor candidate the union becomes. The 52 year olds suggested see you after Easter to determine who will be the candidate of the Union parties. Whether he himself has ambitions for the candidacy for chancellor left Brinkhaus unanswered. Rather, he initially evaded the question and replied “This interview is not going in a good direction”.

However, the parliamentary group leader added: “I have learned that it is never wise for the chairman of the CDU / CSU parliamentary group to categorically say no in such situations,” he said. “The parliamentary group, and therefore its chairman, must always have the right to play a leading role. But we have three candidates. ”At the same time emphasized Brinkhaus also his motivation for his current position. “You can achieve a lot in this office. And my group and I still have a lot of ideas. “

Race for CDU chairmanship: Nothing has yet been decided in the election

Another candidate recently entered the race. The Marburg entrepreneur Andreas Ritzenhoff had also announced two weeks ago, to apply for the office of CDU chairman. Currently are next to Ritzenhoff still Armin Laschet*, Friedrich Merz* and Norbert Röttgen* in the race. The decision who will ultimately take over the chairmanship and thus the union will lead to the federal election in 2021 falls on January 15 and 16, 2021 at the CDU digital party conference. 1001 delegates can then vote who should win the race. Currently lies Merz number one in the polls, followed by Röttgen on place and Lash in third place.