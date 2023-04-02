The tenth defeat in the league is a sentence without appeal for the nerazzurri, in free fall: on Tuesday in the Coppa Italia the challenge to the bianconeri who travel with exactly the opposite inertia

Once it’s the referee’s fault. Another of the ball that – who knows why – enters the Inter goal at the first distraction. Yet another, like this time against Fiorentina, of bad luck that makes too many chances vanish in one breath. There’s always something to conspire against the Nerazzurri in the league: next time we’ll go back to the rain of Mazzarriana memory, or maybe to the heat, who knows. Stop, that’s enough: the truth is that Inzaghi has no excuses, the technical failure belongs to him in full.

Further down — Inter sinks. Ten defeats in 28 league days – the last three in a row – are a huge amount. To understand the size of this number: Lazio have so far lost 5 times, half; Udinese 7; Empoli 11 (and never mind if they have played one match less). An embarrassing comparison. Yes, because the Nerazzurri’s squad, by force and completeness, makes such a path unacceptable. In every department there are players of international level, between the starters and the alternatives: from Onana to Skriniar and Bastoni, from Brozovic to Calhanoglu, from Mkhitaryan to Barella, from Lukaku to Lautaro up to Dzeko and also to Correa that the coach has wanted at all costs. And yet, despite this boon, today Inzaghi even risks taking Inter out of the top four, and therefore out of the next Champions League: Lazio are already ahead and can take off, Rome and Milan are hot on their heels, Atalanta is arriving. Not to mention Juve, who got off to a bad start yet won 9 points more than the Nerazzurri: if the penalty were to be cancelled, the Bianconeri would fly serenely to second place, but even with that very heavy -15 they are starting to frighten Inzaghi. Beyond belief. See also F1 | Thrill Leclerc: "The accelerator was blocked at 20-30%"

Unfinished — Inter lose more than one game out of three, always play the same way and, above all, play badly. It is predictable, cumbersome, ineffective. He lacks ruthlessness and malice, qualities that abounded with Conte, but not only this. So even the staff has lost value on the market, apart from Onana who had the opportunity to show off. The quotation of Brozovic, Gosens, Dumfries, Lautaro, Correa has plummeted. And the young players in whom the club invested in the summer, Bellanova and Asllani, have almost never had the opportunity to make it clear whether they are from Inter or not. When he came on against Fiorentina, for example, the winger who arrived from Cagliari gave good signals, so how is it possible that he played a meager 183 minutes in the entire championship? The club must have the opportunity to weigh their players, especially those they have spent money on, but Inzaghi did not give Inter this opportunity; the disappointing De Ketelaere, just to name a name, played twice as much for Milan as Bellanova and Asllani combined. Inzaghi has only one chance to guarantee himself a future at Inter: to fly to the Champions League. Because this time a Super Cup and an Italian Cup are not enough to make sense of the season See also Inzaghi enjoys the finish: "We needed to do something special, it's the first goal of the season"

April 2, 2023 (change April 2, 2023 | 00:27)

