Summer is peak season for insects. Among them there is a species that feeds primarily on cellulose. This can be dangerous for important documents in the home.

Bremen – Some insects make people feel disgusted, but they can actually be helpful. Simply by feeding on other six-legged creatures and thus keeping them away from the household. Others, however, can also cause problems. For example, when food moths nest in the pantry or a wasp sting leads to an allergic reaction.

However, there is also an insect with a very special diet. from the so-called paper fish (Ctenolepisma longicaudatum). It gets its name from the fact that it feeds mainly on cellulose and starchy substances – the paper fish not only eats paper, but also photos and even paintings.

How to identify paper fish in your own home

Characteristic for the paper fish are an information sheet of the State Archives of Baden-Württemberg According to the researchers, there are three significantly longer, thread-like tail appendages on the abdomen, which, like the antennae, are longer than the body. They are also called “filaments”. Their armored scales are uniformly gray in color. The body and head of the animals are also hairy.

Like silverfish, paperfish live in cracks along walls and in the gaps between objects such as corrugated cardboard or behind picture frames on the wall. Compared to silverfish, however, they are much more adaptable. They are also active in bright light and at an average room temperature of 20 degrees Celsius and 50 percent relative humidity.

The paper fish therefore feel particularly comfortable in well-insulated apartments and houses with little temperature fluctuation, which particularly includes new buildings. “The climatewhich paper fish can get by with, is the indoor climate that we humans need,” explained Bärbel Holl, pest controller and chairwoman of the Association for the Promotion of Ecological Pest Control e. V to the ZDF.

Paper fish are a threat to archives, libraries and museums

Paper fish are not dangerous to humans. However, since they feed primarily on cellulose and starchy substances, they are not only annoying, but can also cause immense damage. In addition to paper, they also eat wallpaper paste and paintings. Paper fish can therefore become a real nuisance, especially for archives, museums and libraries.

But the little creatures can also cause great damage in private households. They are usually introduced in packaging, building materials or moving boxes. It is therefore advisable not to keep moving boxes and paper packaging in the household for long.

Small insects with a big appetite – how to get rid of the paper fish

One way to prevent paperfish is to carefully seal narrow gaps or other tiny cavities, such as skirting boards. This way, the little creatures cannot retreat into recesses and cavities.

In addition, important documents and books can be safely stored in plastic boxes to prevent the paper fish from tampering with them. However, it is hardly possible to completely deprive them of their food source, as the little creatures can survive for up to 300 days without food and, if necessary, can even feed on skin flakes or wallpaper.

In its brochure, the Baden-Württemberg State Archives advises fighting paperfish with sticky or live traps. It is also recommended to spread diatomaceous earth (kieselguhr) along walls and joints. According to the information sheet, bait can also be useful. For this purpose, cardboard tubes with a recessed plastic lid are set up, in which food sources such as oatmeal are placed. The paperfish cannot get over the edge of the plastic lid.

In the case of paper fish, prevention is better than cure

If you are dealing with a large number of paper fish, you have no choice but to hire a professional pest controller. The independent use of pesticides is expressly discouraged, as is the case with German Federation for the Environment and Nature Conservation (BUND) warns.

Because Pesticides are among the most dangerous environmental toxins at all, and the list of potential side effects from their use is long. They range from acute and chronic skin diseases to poisoning from direct contact and Cancerfertility and genetic damage as well as malformations in newborns, warns the BUND on its website.

Anyone looking for a professional pest controller can, for example, contact a member company of the German Pest Control Association e. V. or the Association for the Promotion of Ecological Pest Control e. V. Professional competence and compliance with legal regulations are guaranteed here. (fh)