With today’s knowledge, we might have been less enthusiastic about incorporating asbestos into houses in the past. But you can’t blame the workmen of old; who would have expected that a material with the friendly name of ‘asbestos’ would be so bad? Maybe in a few years we will also look back on the current equestrian washer fluid.

The innocent act of spraying your windows clean turns out to be very bad for our planet. From a study published in Environmental Science & Technology shows that when spraying the windshield wiper fluid, many ‘volatile organic compounds’ (VOC) are released. According to the Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate, these substances are harmful to health and the environment.

Alcohol in windshield wiper fluid is bad for the environment

The researchers compared earlier calculations by the British government with their own measurements, also made in the United Kingdom. They saw a difference in the figures and concluded that part of the discrepancy is due to windshield washer fluid. The methanol and ethanol in the liquid would cause these extra emissions.

Do we all have to drive with a dirty windshield to save the world? Traffic accidents also cause enough pollution, so don’t do that. For the time being, the researchers are only arguing for an adjustment to the data: the emissions in the government’s data must be adjusted to accommodate the emissions from sprinklers – so also for electric cars.

You can buy sustainable liquid

The amount of alcohol in windscreen washer fluid should already be regulated in Europe, but according to the researchers there are still many web shops that sell fluid with a lot of methanol. One advantage of a clean window is that the driver can clearly see your reproachful look. You can already get started by buying more sustainable windshield washer fluid, because that simply exists.