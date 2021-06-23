For several months, the American Centers have been investigating cases of inflammation of the heart that occurred mainly in young males.

The Israeli Ministry of Health said this month that it saw a possible link between such cases and the Pfizer vaccine.

Rochelle Wolinsky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said during a White House briefing last week that the committee’s meeting, scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. local time, will provide details of more than 300 confirmed cases of myocarditis and pericarditis, according to “Reuters”.

And these are just a drop in the sea of ​​vaccine recipients in the United States.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this month that it is still assessing the risks arising from that case and has not confirmed a causal relationship between the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and heart problems.

But she said that a higher than expected number of young people suffered from inflammation of the heart after the second dose of “Covid-19” vaccines, noting that more than half of the cases were for people aged 12 to 24 years.