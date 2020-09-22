The Indian company Jabronics has launched the Dolby Atmos enabled soundbar ZEB-Juke Bar 9700 Pro Dolby Atmos in India. According to the company, this soundbar is available at a price of Rs 17,999 on the ecommerce site Flipkart.

Soundbar equipped with dual drivers

16.51 cm to the soundbar for a fast and effective base. The subwoofer comes with the driver. 5.71 cm in device. Quad and 5.08 cm Dual drivers have been provided, so that the sound is strong and it is also closely tuned. The soundbar is of 450 WHz. In such a situation, the quality of this soundbar is very good. If you have a TV equipped with 4K Dolly Atmos, then you can enjoy a cinema hall in your home. Its voice and base perform very well at just 20 levels. This soundbar comes with a very cool design. Although this soundbar comes in full black color, but the silver color on its two sides further enhances its beauty.

HDMI ARC Support

The setup process in the soundbar is quite easy. On its back side, ports are provided to connect other devices. You can connect it to HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface) or optical input using SB / AUX without any hassle. The soundbar also has an HDMI output with dual HDMI inputs. It also supports HDMI ARC. In this case, you can easily connect one of your devices to it by any means.