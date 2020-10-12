Hyundai The Creta is one of the company’s best-selling cars. The new Creta was launched this year just before lockdown. In such a situation, the sales of the car should have been affected, despite this Hyundai Creta has received a very good response in India. According to the company, so far, more than 1.15 lakh bookings have been made of Creta and similar performance is expected in the future.

One every five minutes

There is also a record of Hyundai Creta that in the last five years, about 5.2 lakh units of this car have been sold, this also means that the company sells one Creta every five minutes. Due to these sales figures, Creta is included in the list of the company’s best-selling cars.

Sales last month

Hyundai Creta sold 12,300 units in the last month i.e. September, which is also the highest selling record of this car in a month. Due to the popularity of this car, its sales are increasing year after year.

More than five lakh units have been sold

Hyundai Creta has sold more than 5.2 lakh units so far, including old and new models. Hyundai launched the Old Generation Creta in the year 2015, which also received a good response.

Kia is competing with Seltos

Hyundai Creta is from Kia Celtos in the Indian market. Talking about the price, the 1.5 liter petrol engine of Celtos costs Rs 9.9 lakh and the Celtos 1.4 liter turbo petrol engine costs Rs 17.3 lakh. Looking at the diesel engine, the starting price of Celtos is Rs 10.4 lakh and the highest is Rs 17.4 lakh.

