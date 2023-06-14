What we have here, dear ones, is Toyota’s GR H2 Racing Concept. This racer can – if all goes according to plan – bring hydrogen technology to the 24 Hours of Le Mans. And that in three years. Besides the fact that hydrogen is better for our planet, the Toyota GR H2 Racing Concept has another party trick.

The organization of Le Mans wants to experiment with a racing class without emissions in the coming years. The idea was that there would be racing with cars that carry a hydrogen tank with them. This hydrogen is then converted into electricity, so that the cars run on electricity. But that does not apply to the Toyota GR H2 Racing Concept.

Oh no, Toyota’s hydrogen racer is powered by hydrogen ‘combustion’. This difference with other hydrogen cars matters a lot, because it gives the roaring sounds during the race in Le Mans a future. “The sound, torque and dynamics, they’re all there,” says Akio Toyoda, the brand’s big boss. “Personally, my goal is to achieve carbon neutrality in motorsport without the loss of performance or excitement.”

What do we know about the Toyota GR H2 Racing Concept?

Unfortunately not much yet. Toyota says it is 5.1 meters long and 2.05 meters wide. Details about the powertrain and how much power it produces will come later. There is more good news, because Toyota is not going to race against itself at Le Mans (we liked that this year). Alpine is also working on a hydrogen-powered endurance racer, although it is an electric version.

In the meantime, Toyoda hopes that more brands will be tickled enough to race with hydrogen cars: “We are grateful to ACO and Le Mans for providing the unique opportunity to share our commitment with the world. We look forward to our new GR H2 race car in the new Le Mans H2 class.” Otherwise we do.