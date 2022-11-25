Hydrogen may not be the most efficient energy carrier for cars, but car racing is not the most economical way to use fuel either. So the two are a perfect match. We can see that race cars will run on hydrogen and not on batteries in the future. Perhaps with this hydrogen engine with 400 hp.

The Austrian AVL is developing a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo engine that runs on hydrogen. The stuff is therefore burned in the old-fashioned way and not converted into electricity, as is the case with other hydrogen cars. The high power is due to the favorable ratio between hydrogen and oxygen. Apparently normal combustion engines on hydrogen have to run very lean; that is not the case with this engine.

Water injection next to hydrogen injection

AVL’s hydrogen engine uses water injection to achieve this. So just pure (distilled) water, not hydrogen. By injecting water into the intake, the air in the combustion chambers is cooled, allowing higher power outputs. For example, the BMW M4 GTS also used water injection in its petrol engine for higher performance.

The purpose of the four-cylinder on hydrogen seems to be racing for the time being. The new engine should be ready for production in spring 2023. What the engine should cost and other details are not yet known.