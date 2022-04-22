Way of the Hunter proposes the player to get into the skin of a responsible and experienced hunter.

“The tension, excitement and suspense of the hunt are finally presented through the lens of a highly experienced and ethical hunter in Way of the Hunter.” With these words, THQ Nordic and Nine Rocks Games announced yesterday a hunting simulator that will reach PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S stores on a date yet to be determined.

Its managers assure in their first statements their firm conviction to create a franchise as a result of this video game, having worked conscientiously to be able to offer a wide audience of players a hunting experience as rich in storytelling as it is realistic in ballistic simulation. We have proof of this in its recruited developers, with DayZ veterans.

AND, What is Way of the Hunter about? Nine Rocks Games proposes to take on the role of a hunter who has just take over your grandfather’s cabin and you have the opportunity to continue the family tradition of selling high-quality game meat. The user is challenged to observe animal tracks while carefully stalking and avoiding detection by the keen senses of their prey.

In this way, players have to hunt like a true professional, with features that highlight animal signals, blood spatter analysis and shot review thanks to the rewind bullet camera. They can do it through two extensive territories with more than 140 square kilometers in Europe and the United Stateswith dozens of species recreated in great detail.

Way of the Hunter pits players against the challenges of the hunt in a story mode about a family’s ups and downs in the business, and the rivalry and friendships they encounter. It also has a free mode and a cooperative mode.

This hunting simulator joins a genre where Hunting Simulator 2 or theHunter: Call of the Wild can be highlighted, the latter with very positive reviews.

