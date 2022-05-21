No, you can’t really call this a barn find. Nothing about this collection has been forgotten or abandoned. Barn Find Hunter takes a look at the American Duncan Imports and Classic Cars. A huge warehouse in Virginia houses more than 4,000 vehicles imported from Japan.

In the background you can actually see everything your JDM heart desires. A Mazda RX-7, a Honda Integra, crazy Suzuki vans, neat Skylines and a whole bunch of those poppy Figaros. There are also European models that were once sold new in Japan and then brought to America, such as an Alpine.

Keep an eye out as soon as the door of the shed closes, because then barn find hunter Tom will move on to a man who collects Volkswagen T3s, who are also called Vanagons there. A lot of these vans were saved by the collector when the owners wanted to sell them for scrap iron prices.