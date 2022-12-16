If you’re looking for a new engine for your project, a V8 isn’t always the answer. We didn’t know either. Perhaps you want to give the car a certain character that an eight-cylinder does not suit. If you’re looking for something a bit different, this massive 3.6-litre four-cylinder is for you. The four-cylinder with the engine size of a V6 produces about 340 hp and 677 Nm, plus it is actually half a V8.

According to TheDrive BluePrint Engines uses the top (the head, for intimates) of General Motors’ LS engine. The LS engine is perhaps the best-known V8 and can be found in Corvettes, Escalades and Camaros, among others. So this large four-cylinder is more or less half a V8 engine, but with a custom-made bottom.

The bottom half of the V8 is an industrial engine

The bottom of the engine is not known in our region. The BluePrint people took the part that contains the cylinders from sister company Origin Engines, which sell the engine to companies. Normally there is a Ford head on the block. The commercial version of the engine is intended for mobile equipment or, for example, energy generators.

For now, the 3.6-liter four-cylinder with the head of an LS-V8 is still a concept. Due to enthusiastic reactions from enthusiasts, BluePrint is now considering taking the bulky engine into production. It is not yet known what half the V8 will cost.