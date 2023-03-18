Now look at the machine in these photos and you see an oversized, somewhat ridiculous camping shed that is clearly past its date. But in 1972, when General Motors decided that they could do better themselves what camper builders had been doing with their technology for a long time, the GMC MotorHome was very progressive.

At the time, the average American RV (Recreational Vehicle, a nicer way of saying “giganormous RV”) was built on the basis of a heavy-duty pickup or small truck. The complete superstructure was on top of the ladder chassis, which made the machines quite top-heavy. Because you had to be able to walk upright in them, they were also awkwardly high. They were not very aerodynamic either, which caused fuel consumption to skyrocket.

Aero and front-wheel drive

The GMC MotorHome was of a completely different design. Design sketches showed the idea behind it early on: the new motorhome had to be relatively low – okay, it can always be lower – and have the necessary aerodynamic qualities to reduce consumption (slightly). A cardan shaft to the rear would hinder a low placement of the cab. It was therefore decided that the camper should have front-wheel drive.

That form of drive was hardly used by American manufacturers at the time. But it just so happened that GM’s Oldsmobile division had a ready-made package. It involved a longitudinally mounted petrol V8 with a reverse transmission next to it. This combination was normally found in the Oldsmobile Toronado coupe. The engine was 455 cubic inches (just under 7.5 liters) and delivered 268 horsepower and tons of torque. Sure enough to move a rolling house.

Photo: © GMC

Smart construction

Because there was no drive to the rear, there was no need for space-consuming rear axles. The four rear wheels, each with their own air suspension, were mounted next to the frame. There was a neat place in the middle for the two fuel tanks. For example, the GMC MotorHome not only had a low entry, but the floor could even be made flat from front to back.

GMC fitted a body of welded aluminum and fiberglass, with an angled front to better cut through the air. A round windshield was fitted which provided an exceptionally good view to the outside. The customer could order the MotorHome in a length of 23 or 26 feet (7.01 or 7.92 meters – the white and green ones in the gallery above, respectively). There were also fifteen different floor plans and four interior decorations to choose from. All delicious seventiesNaturally.

Photo: © GMC

The end of the GMC MotorHome

It seemed like such a good idea to use a passenger car powertrain for a motorhome. After a few years, however, it became clear that the engine would not last long. After several oil crises, American cars became increasingly compact and the days of large engines such as the Olds 455 were numbered. The last MotorHomes were able to continue for a while with a considerably squeezed 6.6-liter engine. In 1978 the curtain finally fell for the special camper.

The influence of GM’s first and last proprietary motor home is evident in the American RVs of the 1980s and 1990s. They may not have been front-wheel drive, but they were smarter and more aerodynamically designed. According to Hagerty 12,921 copies of the GMC MotorHome were made and an estimated 9,000 are still driving around after all these years.