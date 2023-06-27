Finding a phone that meets all our expectations is not always an easy task and choosing between iPhone, the leader in mobile phones, or Oppo, a Chinese brand that stands out for its equipment with the best value for money, is not an option.

Fortunately, Huawei it offers all the features you could wish for in a smartphone, exclusivity in an original operating system, quality and affordable prices.

If you want to know about the features that Huawei offers on its devices, then we will tell you a little about the Huawei Nova 10 PRO, one of the favorite teams of the Chinese brand that has become one of the leading manufacturers of mobile devices.

Huawei Nova 10 PRO

Huawei has surprised us with the Huawei Nova 10 PRO, a device with an elegant design and exquisite finishes that will encourage you to buy it.

Huawei Nova 10 PRO offers us great features at an affordable price compared to other equipment in the same market segment. Nova 10 Pro, you can purchase from $15,999.00.

Features Huawei Nova 10 PRO

Screen: 6.78″ OLED 2,652 x 1,200 px

Processor: Snapdragon 778G

RAM: 8GB

ROM: 256GB

Battery: 4,500 mAh with 100W fast charge

Main camera: Multiple of (50MP, f/1.8, 8MP, f/2.2, 2 MP, f/2.4)

Front camera: Multiple of (60 MP, 8 MP)

Operating system: HarmonyOS 2.0

Something interesting about Huawei Nova 10 Pro is that this device gives the impression of being a fairly robust smartphone. However, in use it is quite the opposite, as it has rounded edges on the screen and the long sides of the bottom frame. The Huawei Nova 10 Pro case is very elegant; however, it lacks additional features that might be present in a high-end phone.