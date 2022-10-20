A cinema ticket quickly costs 12 euros, which is rounded up to 20 euros. You rarely go on your own, so you quickly lose 40 euros, which is rounded up to 100 euros. Then you still have to buy popcorn and a coke, plus gas costs. Carelessly rounded up, a movie night can easily cost 200 euros. You have to consider what kind of savings your own cinema yields.

You already notice: you have to do a little creative accounting to justify this funny place. If you manage to justify the expense of 6.7 million dollars in your head, you will soon be the happy owner of almost 160 hectares of land, a 1.9 kilometer circuit (rounded off 10 kilometers), a great place with a large cinema and a gigantic garage.

The house with its own circuit is a diamond in the rough

The circuit consists of three straights and two sharp hairpin bends. Not the most exciting circuit, but with all the space you have, you can make something fun out of it. Maybe you can put down your own Scheivlak in the back bend and there is probably still room for a Karussell just like at the Nürburgring. We are of course available as advisors.

Top view of the estate | Photo: © Google

The house is one of the structures on Dead Horse Mountain in the US state of Arkansas. A bit away from your family, but luckily the house offers enough space to let them visit for a few days. The mortgage for the house with its own circuit costs according to realtor.com about $40,000 a month – they may want to round it down for you.