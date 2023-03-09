Sometimes you see a house with a nice garage that fits 5 cars. But that is really nothing compared to this house…

We as car enthusiasts naturally only want a few things in life. Health, some money, some nice cars and a garage. Well, we can’t help you with that money, that health and those cars. But to a house with a nice garage.

Although we are grossly depriving the garage of this modest house. Because this house really has the BEST garage you’ve ever seen in the Netherlands. And if you’ve seen a fatter one, this one comes in second.

Garage is bigger than the house

The house is located in De Bilt and is not even very spacious at 126 square meters. Of course, there is little wrong with it, but it only becomes really spectacular when we look at the garage. That is because it is huge.

270 square meters to be exact. More than double the house. And you can do fun things with it. As the current owner has done. Because he has housed a cool collection of cars in it.

Guessing picture; what cars are in the garage?

Let’s do a bit of guessing with each other and find out which cars are in this garage. Let’s throw up the easy examples. We see a Duck, a Volvo Cat’s Back, a Mercedes and a few Alfas. But what else do you see?

If you’re thinking; I also want a house like this with a ditto garage, then that’s a good thing. It’s for sale. It is -obviously- not cheap, € 1,250,000 but you get something in return. A huge garage, for example.

In any case, we are very greedy!

