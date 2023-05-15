We say this not because of the BMW 3 Series in the driveway, but because of the contents of the shed.

When are you a real car enthusiast? If you Alfa Romeo own, of course, or have ever owned one. If we follow this criterion from Jeremy Clarkson, we have found the home of a true car enthusiast on Funda. In the garage we see several Alfas. And more…

The house itself does not look very special from the outside. The attraction lies mainly in the location and the piece of land that belongs to the house. With a plot of 33,917 square meters you have plenty of space. The house is located in the picturesque Markelo, in the Achterhoek.

Of course, we don’t care about the house or the piece of land, but about the garage. This house comes with a spacious garage, or as the advertisement calls it: a multifunctional outbuilding. Here you can easily park ten cars and if necessary twenty.

The nice thing is: the multifunctional outbuilding is currently well stocked by the current owner. He clearly has a preference for Italian cars, because we see four Alfas, among others. We spot a Giulia Quadrifoglio, a Giulietta, a Brera and a Spider. There is also an Abarth section, with three Abarth 500s and an Abarth 124 Spider.

It’s not just Italian, because we also spot a BMW Z4 E89 and something that looks like a Mercedes CLK Convertible. However, the most expensive car of the bunch is outside: that is an AMG GT in Solar Beam Yellow. So the best man has a very nice and diverse fleet, we can’t say anything else.

The cars aren’t for sale as far as we know, but this car enthusiast’s house is. For €1,395,000 this place can be yours and you can fill the garage with your own car collection. For this we would like to refer you to Funda.

