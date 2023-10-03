Then check out this house! And that living room! And that for only 5 million.

The term ‘residential farm’ can mean a lot. It may mean that you are standing up to your ankles in mud or that you have a lot of space. In this case we have a nice one for you, because even though it is a farm, it is not the typical BBB farm.

The building is picturesquely located on a beautiful canal, near the always idyllic Leidschendam. The asking price is very high 4,950,000 euros. Or well, sturdy. We know a lot: with current prices and inflation, you can also pay this for a thirteen-under-one-detached house in Woerden. Or something.

Neat farmhouse

Now it looks neat from the outside, but it is not exactly a striking villa or anything. No, the current owner is apparently a quiet enjoyer. A real bon vivant. This means that you make choices to make yourself happy instead of impressing someone you don’t like.

In any case, it is the most beautiful house if you have a large car collection. It starts with a very beautiful carport. In this case we see that there is already a nice set of cars parked. A bright green Jeep Wrangler (CJ, with square headlights), a new ID Buzz, a neat Volvo XC60 (probably the daily), a red Ferrari F8 Tributo and a Maserati GranTurismo. That’s more than enough to get our attention.

Check out the most beautiful living room in the Netherlands!

But it gets better. So much more beautiful. In the living room there is a display for 2-3 cars. In this case there is a yellow Lamborghini Diablo VT and Chevrolet Corvette C2 parked. Come on guys, this is one of the nicer collections in the Netherlands. In any case, one where people are not stuck with a country of origin or car brand. You can watch TV on the one hand or those two wonderful classics on the other. We would know!

But wait Mike, there is more than just the most beautiful living room in the Netherlands! Yep, it doesn’t stop. Not automatically. There is also such a thing as a garage (oh yes). There we see a wonderful 80’s Porsche 911, Ferrari 355 and another car that we cannot immediately identify.

Oh, and there’s something else with 1 hp:

“Hello!”

After all, it is a house for people who have remained so normal, because this is the shower. At least, An shower. There are probably a few more:

You can view the advertisement here!

