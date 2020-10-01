D.he floor plan looks like Teletubbies dwelling. And the walls are rough and look unfinished. But it is not the appearance of this building that matters, but its potential. It is the first house in Germany to be created using 3-D printing. And it should provide answers as to how one can build in ten, 20 or 30 years. In any case, the expectations in the construction industry are high.

The printed house is being built in Beckum, halfway between Bielefeld and Dortmund. Two skilled workers from the Bavarian formwork company Peri operate the oversized printer, whose nozzles apply a two-centimeter thick bead of liquid concrete layer by layer along the floor plan. The device can create a square meter of wall in five minutes. In the end it should be a two-story single-family house.

The 3-D printer is flexible and can be used quickly, so that the required resources are reduced, according to the building ministry of North Rhine-Westphalia. Time is saved because it is no longer necessary to assemble many different components on the construction site to form a wall element. In order to evaluate the financial and temporal advantages, pilot projects are necessary.

The printed house is being built in Beckum, halfway between Bielefeld and Dortmund. In the end it should be a two-story single-family house

“This means that North Rhine-Westphalia is a pioneer for Germany,” said NRW Construction Minister Ina Scharrenbach (CDU) when she visited the construction site on Tuesday. The state government of North Rhine-Westphalia is specifically promoting investments in the innovation engine of construction. “The 3-D house is funded with 200,000 euros. Other projects are in the printer’s loop, ”the minister tried a pun.

More productive and cheaper work in construction

Results and experiences are expected from the pilot project in Beckum, which should be exemplary for the entire construction industry, continues Scharrenbach. The interest in methods for the automated construction of structures is currently booming worldwide. In Beckum it will be shown what works technically and legally and can then also be implemented in other places, said the politician.

“It is an important signal that the new construction technology has already gone through all official approval processes,” says Beate Wiemann, General Manager of the Construction Industry Association of North Rhine-Westphalia. “In addition to digital machine control, robotics and automated prefabrication, 3-D printing processes could help us to speed up construction processes.”

With increasing productivity, one could also reduce manufacturing costs, improve working conditions in construction, further increase the attractiveness of construction professions and thus indirectly contribute to solving the shortage of skilled workers.

According to Rolf Breitenbücher, holder of the chair for building materials technology at the Ruhr University in Bochum, the latter is a central engine for automation in construction. “Against the background of the increasingly apparent shortage of skilled workers in concrete construction, the need for answers is great.”

The printer applies the concrete layer by layer Source: dpa

However, it is still difficult to estimate how economical the new process will be across the board, since the total costs for the first 3-D printed house will only be clear after completion, says Wiemann. “But we are already seeing that the new process can show its strengths in smaller buildings with limited structural requirements, especially for geometrically demanding shapes, and opens up completely new architectural design options that were previously much more complex to implement.”

The technology is not yet ready for use by the customer

When building houses, however, the printer only supplies the supporting structure of the building, the shell, says Dirk Salewski, board member of the Federal Association of Independent Real Estate and Housing Companies (BFW) and managing director of Beta Eigenheim- und Grundstücksverwertungsgesellschaft in the Ruhr area. “But it is also clear that new technologies are needed on the construction site. And it will remain a megatrend to replace human labor with mechanical labor. “

For construction as a technology-open industry, 3-D concrete printing has the potential to complement established construction methods such as serial and modular construction. It is therefore a good thing that the state government is funding projects like this in order to promote innovations in North Rhine-Westphalia, said Wiemann. According to Scharrenbach, a total of 750,000 euros from state funds are available for concrete printing this year. An equal amount is to be awarded for innovative building technologies over the next two years.

“There is currently very intensive research into 3-D printing with concrete in Germany,” says Breitenbücher. But if you look at what the printer is doing, it’s not something that you can offer a customer. “But if we didn’t do research, we would still be hewing stones with a hammer and chisel today.”

In addition, there are many similar projects in other European countries, but also in Asia. “In Germany we are not the first to use 3-D printing in construction, but now the topic is really picking up speed.”

For the construction professor, concrete printing is one of two major digitization topics in construction. The other is the so-called building data modeling (BIM, from Building Information Modeling). This involves the networked planning and execution of structures using software. All building data is recorded and, if necessary, digitally modeled and combined. “It comes from the automotive industry, but the construction industry has gradually adopted it over the past ten years.”