With the arrival of the season Halloween, users of streaming platforms are already accustomed to receiving an avalanche of horror movies. However, this year a surprise has emerged that is causing an unusual stir. Is about The conferencea suspenseful slasher that is obsessing subscribers of Netflix.

The plot centers on a work conference that takes a violent turn when corruption triggers a series of murders. This film of Swedish origin has become an outstanding exponent of the slasher genre and has managed to earn a place alongside classics such as Scream, Halloween and Nightmare on Elm Street.

What makes The conference What stands out is not only his ability to keep the audience in suspense, but also his astute criticism of corporate bureaucracy and government corruption, all seasoned with a touch of dark humor. This unique combination of elements makes the film a truly impactful experience.

For lovers of the genre and those looking for an unusual horror experience, The conference is a film that should not be overlooked this season. Its ability to maintain suspense and offer a provocative vision of the themes it addresses makes it a must-see for horror film fans.

Via: Xataka

Editor’s note: The last time Netflix It shocked me at this level when they released Squid Games. Still, they don’t keep me happy with their rate increases and restrictions.