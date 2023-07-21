An artist has recreated locations from Horizon Forbidden West in Dreams.

Media Molecule’s Dreams has long been a canvas for some truly awe-inspiring creations, with tributes to everything from TV adaptations and films to games such as Metal Gear Solid popping up on the PlayStation game creation system.

Now, one artist has used the platform to show their admiration for another PlayStation exclusive – that of Horizon Forbidden West.

Horizon Forbidden West cinematic trailer.

Spotted by GamesRadar, this particular collection of Dreams fan art comes from artist Martin Nebelong, and shows their version of Aloy in recreated versions of Forbidden West locations. This includes areas such as inside one of its Cauldrons.

While this project clearly does not depict the full game as released last year, it is nonetheless a rather spectacular homage to an already very pretty game.

Sharing footage of their art on Twitter, the creator called Dreams the “most powerful UGC platform” as it “allows the artist’s expression to show in a way that is very difficult to achieve with other tools”.

Given the results, which you can see below, they may have a point. Meanwhile, for those keen to see even more, here is the link to Nebelong’s Dreams experience.

Here’s the interactive collection of all my #HorizonForbiddenWest fanart, all made from scratch on my PS5 in the creative software “Dreams”. In my opinion the most powerful UGC platform in that it allows the artists expression to show in a way that is very difficult to achieve… pic.twitter.com/lfUqsI4jpk — Martin Nebelong (@MartinNebelong) July 19, 2023

Elsewhere in Horizon Forbidden West news, earlier this month it was revealed that Guerilla considered cutting flying from the game, because it wasn’t sure the PlayStation 4 hardware could support it.

At the same time, the developer affirmed that it will be “continuing Horizon for a long while.” This will include the upcoming Netflix adaptation, its new co-op-focused online project and a third game focused on Aloy.