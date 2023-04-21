The flawless Honda S2000 you see above is chassis #000 of the new limited edition restomod called Honda S2000R. Huh, but Honda never built an S2000R did they? That’s right, this car was not built by the Japanese brand, but by Evasive Motorsport. The letter ‘R’ borrows the company from the engine that is in the Honda S2000, namely that of the previous Honda Civic Type R.

The original engine from the S2000 produces 240 hp and 208 Nm. The 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo engine from the Civic takes it up a notch. It produces 306 hp and 400 Nm. For the sharp reader: Evasive does indeed not only stop at the engine change.

Chassis modifications

Evasive equips the S2000R with, among other things, an anti-roll bar, coilovers, titanium exhaust system, carbon fiber air intake and a new intake manifold. The new ECU ensures that all electronics speak the same language and the differential lock distributes the power. Fortunately, the six-speed manual transmission remains in place.

If you look closely, there are also some optical changes. The wheel arches at the front are a bit wider and you can’t have missed that monstrous carbon fiber rear wing. Inside, the S2000R is equipped with Recaro seats and a steering wheel wrapped in Alcantara. These adjustments are already rigorous, but an even more extensive version is coming.

The Honda S2000R at Pikes Peak

Yes, Evasive Motorsport makes a special version of the S2000R especially for hillclimbing. For this, Evasive pulls the F20 engine out of the shed. The displacement is increased to 2.4 liters and there is a turbo to climb to 660 hp. It also gets a sequential gearbox. There are also special racing tires and even better coilovers. We get an idea of ​​the looks of the car on the sketch below. Is it almost June 25 already?