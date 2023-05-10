Remember when a dude bought a broken Honda NSX, sawed it in half and made a loose trailer? That man probably inspired a group of racing engineers at Honda in America. Above you see the second generation of the Honda NSX (known in the US as the Acura NSX) with a matching trailer.

It is not just a second-generation NSX, but the very last Type S version. This means that the 3.5-liter biturbo V6 engine with hybrid technology produces a total of 600 hp. Only 350 examples of the Type S were built. It’s a shame to mistreat such a Honda NSX and turn it into a trailer, right? No.

The Honda NSX trailer

The car that was transformed into a trailer was a test model that would otherwise have gone to the scrap heap. As a trailer it has special springs and wheels and it has a rear view camera that is connected to the central screen in the NSX. The main purpose of the trailer is to carry spare parts.

The Honda NSX with matching trailer serves for the Honda of America Racing Team (HART). That team will compete in the, take a deep breath, 2023 Tire Rack One Lap of America presented by Grassroots Motorsports Magazine. They do like sponsored event names in America.

Anyway, the race lasts seven days and covers a distance of more than 5,000 kilometers. Various circuits are visited where (behaviour) racing and drifting competitions take place. We assume that the trailer is briefly disconnected.