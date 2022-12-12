A homeless man with a heart of gold who found a bag full of money and decided to look for the owner: the story of Paul and Daisy

Today is the story of a homeless named Paul, which deserves to be read and known throughout the world. We often find ourselves reading about crimes, thefts, unpleasant events that mark the chronicle of many countries. But this story will remain in your heart and will not only make you smile, but will still make you believe and hope in humanity.

It all started with a girl named Daisy Owen, a twenty-year-old who had gone out for an evening with her friends. Absentmindedly, the young woman has lost her pursewhich contained the money, the keys to his house, credit cards and even his brand new iPhone.

She was desperate, she filed a complaint with the police, but she was well aware that whoever had found her would not have thought of return the “treasure” it contained.

It was Paul, a local homeless man who could barely get by, who found her outside the club. At the sight of that bag, the man immediately jumped peeked inside, hoping to find clues about the owner. Thanks to the documents, he discovered that he belonged to Daisy and it is promised to return it.

He spent the next few hours a walk around the cityasking every passerby if he knew a certain Daisy Owen.

She never revealed that she had her purse, both out of fear that someone might claim it by lyingboth for fear of being considered a thief. He knew he was a homeless man who didn’t look good and usually didn’t look favorably on any “normal” person.

In the end, failing in his intention, he decided to read the address on the documents and to go to his house. While searching for the house, Paul met a friend of Daisy’swho was happy to call her and explain what had happened.

The girl could not believe those words. A homeless man who hadn’t gotten hold of his money and his phone, despite him not even having any food to survive on. So she immediately ran to meet Paul and again today he doesn’t stop thanking him.

Not only that, the 20-year-old has organized a fundraiser on the platform GoFundMe and she managed to raise $5,000. A precious help for that homeless man!