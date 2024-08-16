Home policy

Sven Hauberg

She is one of the youngest heads of government in the world and leads the fortunes of around 71 million people. But it will not be easy for her.

On Friday at 12:34 p.m. local time, Thailand’s political crisis came to a temporary end. After two days of uncertainty about who would succeed Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who had been removed from office by the Constitutional Court, the parliament in Bangkok elected 37-year-old Paetongtarn Shinawatra as his successor. Paetongtarn was the only candidate put forward by the ruling Pheu Thai party and received 319 votes, significantly more than was needed for a majority. “I will do my best and I have the best people supporting me,” she said after the election.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, known by her nickname Ung Ing, is Thailand’s youngest prime minister to date and the second woman to hold the office. She entered politics only two years ago and will take over the leadership of Pheu Thai in 2023. The tasks ahead of her are enormous. Firstly, there are the ongoing economic problems that the country is struggling with. In order to stimulate consumption, Thailand’s government actually wanted to pay out around 260 euros each to 50 million citizens, but has so far been unable to agree on how to finance it. Paetongtarn’s party also only came second in last year’s parliamentary elections and does not enjoy much trust among the people.

Rich and successful: Shinawatra political family divides Thailand

Anyone who has followed Thai politics over the past two decades will know the name Shinawatra. Thaksin Shinawatra, Paetongtarn’s father, was Thai Prime Minister from 2001 to 2006; his sister Yingluck, Paetongtarn’s aunt, held the office from 2011 to 2014. Neither of them left office voluntarily: Thaksin was the first prime minister in his country to serve a full term and was even re-elected. However, he was eventually forced into exile by a military coup, from which he only returned last year. And Yingluck was also ousted from office by the military after she had already been deposed by the Constitutional Court.

The Shinawatras are not only a political dynasty, they are also extremely successful businessmen. Patriarch Thaksin became rich in the 1980s with telecommunications companiesaccording to the magazine Forbes It is currently worth 2.1 billion US dollars. Yingluck’s wealth, on the other hand, is rather modest: when she left office in 2014, she is said to have had the equivalent of 16 million dollars. Paetongtarn, the new Prime Minister, studied hotel management in England and has been working in her family’s business empire for years. There are conflicting reports about the amount of her wealth, ranging from a few million US dollars to more than a billion. However, she is unlikely to be dependent on her monthly salary as Prime Minister of around 3,200 euros. She will also one day inherit her father’s enormous fortune together with her two siblings.

New Prime Minister: 14 million Thais feel betrayed

As successful as the Shinawatras are, they are also controversial. Thaksin was supported primarily by voters in rural areas in the north and northeast of Thailand, but he was downright hated by the urban elite. Allegations of corruption and his style of government, which was reviled as authoritarian, led to mass protests in 2005. In 2013, Yingluck’s policies also drove hundreds of thousands of people onto the streets.

It is unclear how influential Thaksin will remain in the background. A third Shinawatra in the office of Prime Minister is unlikely to be the right person to calm the heated mood in the country.

Especially since around 14 million Thais who helped the Move Forward party of the charismatic Pita Limjaroenrat to victory last year feel cheated out of their vote. Move Forward received almost 40 percent of the votes, was prevented by the royalist elites and the still powerful military from forming a governmentLast week, the party was finally banned by the Thai Constitutional Court, allegedly because it wanted to overthrow the monarchy. The judges banned its leader Pita from holding political office for ten years. The successor party to Move Forward, the People’s Party, which was founded a few days ago, unsurprisingly refused to approve Paetongtarn on Friday.