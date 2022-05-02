Two and a half years passed and the world was imprisoned in a cage of fear of contracting a disease that was like a global war for life. We lost loved ones, we lost friends, and we witnessed tears flowing like valleys on cheeks torn by the burning of parting, we witnessed heartbreaks coming out of our chests, as if they were burning smoke coming out of the pits of laziness.

It was days like a hasty crowd to bury human joy, and the assassination of hope, everything in this universe became a prisoner of the damned epidemic, everything, starting with personal relationships, passing through education, health, and the economy was in a state of alert and fragmentation, anticipation and anxiety and invoking all the tools to defend life, and did not feel The human being is more important than life at one time than the time of “Corona”; Because it is the disease that truly revealed the extent to which humanity clings to life and its civilizational achievements, as all forces, resources, capabilities, and capabilities were spared in the face of an epidemic that surprised the world in its might, violence, fanaticism, and difficulty, but because all humanity, loving life, lover of ego, clings to its ability to Victory over the afflictions of nature, she demonstrated her determination, rolled up her sleeves, and assured herself that knowledge is power, as the English philosopher Francis Bacon said.

In fact, this happened when the congested political tendencies vanished, even if temporarily. This was the main factor that injected the blood of humanity, and preserved its love with life, the bitter thing that makes man optimistic even in the worst circumstances, despite all the random wars whose bombs explode here and there; Because humans are able to stop the wheel of devastation at a crucial moment, and recalculate in the interests of the health, peace and peace of societies and the peace of their civilization.

Today, as I contemplate the map of numbers that was, which has become by a wide difference, I feel joy, and I see our next Eid Al-Fitr will be with a pink face, and wears the dress of joy, and prepares people for a prosperous morning trip with smiles that cover faces, and simplify the curtains, and carpets, and spread the fragrance of modest handshakes, and fill people’s hearts with banners Victory over the most severe disease, and the fiercest epidemic since the hard sixth century.

This holiday is; Because it is the feast of salvation, the feast of the celebration of days in which the night has disappeared, and the dawn has dawned, and the memory will remain with its folds the images of those who left, and those who folded the cloaks of life, and hid in hearts alive as long as the soul is alive.

This holiday is; Because it will stir feelings of memory, and he will stare into the distance to point to pictures hanging on the walls that are still telling their story despite the silence, and still ringing her coffee cups despite absence.