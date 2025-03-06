This hiking route takes you to Soria for one of the most extensive and best preserved ace.

In the province of Soria is one of the natural treasures of the Iberian Peninsula: the path of the garagea acebal. This place, which covers more than 400 hectares, is recognized as the largest holly forest in Southern Europe. Its conservation and beauty make it an essential destiny for lovers of nature and hiking.

The Acebal path, a circular route of approximately 4.7 kilometers, offers visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves in this unique environment. With an increase in climb of 78 meters and a low difficulty, it is accessible to people of all ages. The tour takes place through characteristic landscapes of the area, where the Acebos rise imposing, creating a special atmosphere in any season of the year.

This forest, in addition to being a natural refuge for various species of flora and fauna, offers a unique disconnection experience of the daily bustle. When touring the path, visitors can enjoy the tranquility that emanates from the centenary trees, whose leaves keep the green landscape even in winter.

A tour between nature and tradition

The Acebal ecosystem is an example of sustainability and balance between human activity and nature. For centuries, the area has been used for grazing, and even today it is common to find cattle by grazing among holly. This traditional practice has contributed to maintaining the Sotobosque clean, favoring the natural regeneration of the forest.

The route is perfectly marked and has points of interest that enrich the visitor’s experience. Among them, the cowboy hut, a traditional construction that served as a refuge for shepherds. The sestiles, areas where cattle protect from heat and rain, and stone fields, striking rock formations, are other attractions of the route.





The path offers large surrounding views, allowing the walker to contemplate a clear horizon. The richness of local flora and fauna is remarkable, with species that find in this enclave a conducive refuge. In addition, the presence of centenarians adds a historical and ecological value to the environment.

For those interested in deepening the knowledge of Acebal and the area that surrounds it, the House of the Garagüeta Acebal Park is a highly recommended visit. This interpretation center offers detailed information about the flora, fauna and traditions associated with the forest. In addition, it organizes activities and workshops that allow visitors to connect more deeply.

In addition to the main route, there are variants of the path that lead to other corners of the forest. Some of these routes lead to natural viewpoints from where it is possible to contemplate a complete overview. Others lead to small sources and hidden streams between vegetation, providing resting places on the way.

Enjoy the path of Acebal

The best time to tour the Acebal path is during autumn and winter. In these months, the Red Fruits of Acebo contrast with the dark green of its leaves, creating a landscape of great beauty. In addition, the possibility of finding snow adds a special attraction to the tour. However, each station has its charm, and spring and summer offer an explosion of life and color in the forest.





It is important to note that Garagüeta Acebal is a protected natural space. Therefore, visitors are requested to respect the established norms, avoiding leaving the marked paths and not collecting plants or fruits. The conservation of this place depends largely on the responsible behavior of those who visit it.

The Acebal path is a unique opportunity to connect with nature in its purest state. The tranquility of the forest, the ecological importance of the Acebos and the cultural wealth of the area turn this route into an enriching experience. Whether alone or in groups, touring this path is to enter a space where time seems to pass with another cadence, allowing the visitor to disconnect and enjoy.

In recent years, the promotion of this space has attracted a growing number of hikers and tourists. Thanks to local initiatives and its inclusion in ecotourism routes, Garagüeta holly has achieved greater recognition within nature tourism. This interest has led to the improvement of infrastructure and services that facilitate the visit and guarantee the protection of the environment.