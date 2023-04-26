The Brabus 900 Superblack GLS mocks the laws of physics.

The Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 is a huge beast that weighs more than two and a half tons as standard. Going extremely fast with such a car seems to be contrary to the laws of nature, but it is indeed possible. This car is already pretty fast as standard, but Brabus ensures that you can really go fast with the GLS.

We were previously introduced to the Brabus GLS 800 based on the GLS 63 AMG, but the tuner is now taking it a step further with the Brabus 900 Superblack. You guessed it: it has 900 hp and is very black (just like most Brabuses).

The new Superblack uses the drilled-out V8 that we already know from various other Brabus models. Instead of 4.0 liters, it is 4.5 liters in size. The power of this block is therefore 900 hp, and the torque 1,050 Nm.

In reality, the block is even more powerful (with 1,200 Nm), but the torque is electronically limited to 1,050 Nm. Full torque would probably put a little too much strain on the transmission.

With the 4.5 liter V8, the GLS 900 Superblack hits 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds. You can then continue to accelerate up to 330 km / h, which is the limited top speed according to Brabus. Just for the record: this beast runs faster than one Lamborghini Huracan.

To achieve this top speed, you have to be a little modest and choose the 23-inch rims. With the 24-inch rims shown, you can only reach 310 km/h. In addition to the rims, you can recognize this Brabus GLS by the bumpers, grille and exhausts, among other things.

We can also immediately tell you what this joke should cost. Brabus asks €370,550 for the GLS 900 Superblack. Excluding VAT and bpm that is. If you want to get this car on a Dutch license plate, you have to count on an amount of about five tons.

