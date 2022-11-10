The fastest production car on the Nordschleife of the Nürburgring in Germany is the Mercedes-Benz AMG One. The super sports car would have been ready years ago, but became a headache file for Mercedes due to all kinds of problems. Now the car seems to be doing everything right.

German driver Maro Engel set a lap time of 6.35.183 over the 20.832km circuit, making full use of the F1-derived technology and hybrid powertrain delivering 1049 horsepower. The conditions were not ideal, but nevertheless the fastest lap was a whopping 8.43 seconds faster than the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series.

AMG One is 3.65 seconds faster than previous record holder

The AMG One was also 3.65 seconds faster than the tuned Porsche 911 GT2 RS from Manthey-Racing, the previous record holder for road-legal vehicles. Mercedes said that although the weather was sunny, the track was still damp and partly dirty in some areas, which made the record attempt quite difficult.

Mercedes also had a time problem. With less than an hour to complete the record attempt, the manufacturer took two copies of the hypercar to the Ring. Finally, the record was set on October 28 at exactly 5:14 p.m., which is just one minute before the Nürburgring-Nordschleife closes.

Aston Martin Valkyrie

Driver Engel drove the ‘Race Plus’ driving program during the record attempt, which uses the maximum power of 1063 hp (782 kW) from the 1.6-litre V6 turbo engine and four electric motors. On the record lap, the driver managed to reach 338 km/h on the straight of the Döttinger Höhe, which is close to the hypercar’s top speed of 350 km/h.

It is not yet certain whether the record of the Mercedes-AMG One will last long. Aston Martin will also make a record attempt with the . in the foreseeable future Aston Martin Valkyrie, which is also based on F1 technology and is considered a direct competitor to AMG's F1-powered super sports car. Max Verstappen has contributed to the development of the Valkyrie, Hamilton on the AMG One.

275 copies for 2.5 million euros

The first problems with the AMG One arose at Mercedes in 2018, as a result of which the car would be delayed by nine months. In 2019, Mercedes reported that the car had been delayed by two years, but that deadline was not met either. Making an F1 engine suitable for public roads, in particular, turned out to be more difficult than expected. Ultimately, 275 AMG Ones have to be made. These have all already been sold. The price is 2.5 million euros, excluding taxes.





