The latest electric sedan is as smooth as an eel and you can make a splash with gull-wing doors.

With the rise of electric cars, streamlining is more important than ever. That is not always noticeable, given the large amount of crossovers. However, there are also a number of slippery sedans. The Mercedes EQS for example, which is officially the most aerodynamic production car.

It may not stay that way for long, because there is now a car that wants to rival EQS. Not surprisingly, this comes from China. The car in question is the Aion Hyper GT. The Aion brand has only been around since 2018, but you should not underestimate it. It is part of the car giant GAC.

The Hyper GT is a particularly flashy model, with real gull-wing doors. The car is also very sleek, with a claimed drag coefficient of 0.19. This would surpass the Mercedes EQS, because it has a drag coefficient of 0.20.

With an electric car with gullwing doors you expect staggering figures, but that is a bit disappointing. The Aion Hyper GT has ‘only’ 340 hp. The fact that the brand is not too crazy with the power is of course beneficial for the range.

Unfortunately, the Chinese are not yet revealing anything about this. It is also not yet known how big the battery of the Aion Hyper GT is. What this car really has to offer in terms of range remains to be seen. In any case, it will not be due to the aerodynamics.

The most aerodynamic car is not the Mercedes EQS nor this Aion Hyper GT, but the Lightyear 0. It has a Cd value of 0.175. However, the edition is limited to 946 pieces, so that is not really a (mass) production car.

