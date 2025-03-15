This has seen the total eclipse of the moon in different parts of the world

Last night a succession of unusual astronomical events began, with a total visible moon eclipse in much of the world, which will be chained several solar eclipses in the coming years in Spain. It was visible in much of the world – including Spain – and has opened this weekend a series of astronomical events that will be recorded throughout the month of March, and that will culminate with a partial Sun eclipse on the next day 29 and with a historical waterfall of total eclipses that will occur during the next year.

NASA explains that, during a lunar eclipse, the moon looks red or orange because all sunlight that is not blocked by the earth is filtered by a thick portion of the Earth’s atmosphere on its path to the lunar surface. “It is as if all the dawns and sunsets of the world are screened on the moon,” says the US agency.

These are some of the images that the phenomenon has left, seen from different parts of the world