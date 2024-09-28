Home page World

A product from Aldi Nord is the “sham package of the month”. The “shrinkflation” is so drastic that it even surprises the experts at the Hamburg Consumer Center.

Hamburg – In August the inflation rate in Germany was 1.9 percent compared to the same month last year. For September, economic experts are predicting the lowest level in three and a half years Reuterssurvey recently revealed. However, individual products can become more expensive. The consumer advice center Hamburg (vzhh) closely monitors prices in supermarkets – and discovered… Aldi There is now a hidden price increase. The product promptly received the title “Deceptive Pack of the Month”.

100 percent more expensive without a price increase: What’s behind Aldi’s shrinkflation tactic

Instead of simply increasing the prices of their products, some companies are resorting to a different tactic: reducing content instead. Experts call this shrinkflation because it effectively makes the product more expensive – often without consumers noticing.

According to the Hamburg consumer advice center, Aldi Nord has now set a new negative record that even surprised experienced consumer advocates: the product is Biscotto wafer sheets become 100 percent more expensivesuch a vzhh report from Thursday (September 26th). The consumer advice center has been collecting for almost two decades Deceptive packages in a list.

During this entire period, such a drastic increase has “very rarely occurred – if at all with branded products, but never with a product from a discounter,” the consumer advocates concluded. “A price increase of this magnitude is also a rarity for us – especially when it comes from a discounter that likes to present itself as a price leader and promises rock-bottom prices.”

Aldi Nord: Consumer advocates do not accept the reasons for hidden price increases

In response to a request from the consumer advice center, Aldi Nord explained that the price of the product had been adjusted due to “the very sharp increase in raw material prices for cocoa” and pointed out that the Biscotto wafers consist of “82 percent chocolate”. Consumer advocates view this critically. “In our view, a 100 percent price increase cannot be justified by higher raw material costs. In the last few months, the trend in cocoa prices has shown a clear downward trend again.” Shortly before, Aldi had reduced the price of its own chocolate brand Moser Roth.

Shrinkflation isn’t the only trick companies use to secretly increase prices. Another method is so-called skimpflation: This reduces the quality of the products. According to the Hamburg consumer advice center, companies are replacing high-quality ingredients as happened Tomatoescream, rapeseed oil or marzipan with cheaper alternatives, water, fillers or flavors. Misleading offers can also be a strategy to increase profit margins. The European Court of Justice put a stop to this practice in a ruling against Aldi Süd on Thursday.