A shower of hope in the midst of chaos! more than 8,000 people have been rescued from the rubble of earthquake that has shaken Turkey and Syria in just over 24 hours. But what is the most surprising? That the vast majority areboys and girls that have survived hours trapped under the rubble!

In a video circulating on the internet, he shows the moment when three children are rescued under a collapsed buildingEvery time a child comes out, the rescuers celebrate as if it were a soccer final.

Among the moving images that have been seen, there is a baby that was born among the rubble in Syria, in a video it is possible to see that the little one has been rescued with the umbilical cord still intact. This miracle babyDespite the sadness over the loss of his mother, he is healthy and strong.

Two siblings rescued together have also been seen, with the older sister protecting the younger’s head with her arm. The girl who has been taking care of her little brother for more than 17 hours tells the rescuer: “Sir: if you rescue me and my brother, we will be friends for the rest of our lives.”

The children They have proven to be great survivors. Their small size is a big advantage, as they need less space and the spaces where they get trapped can have more air.

Another miracle occurred in Malatya, Turkey, where firefighters found a three year old boy called Miran, under the rubble of a five-story building after 22 hours.

In a video shared on social networks, you can see the moment when the rescuer pulls Miran out from the remains and kisses him. In addition, a 26-year-old man was also found in the same dilapidated building.

A girl named Nourwas buried in the rubble in Turkey, thanks to the rescue teams “White Helmets”, Nour was rescued and has become a symbol of disaster.