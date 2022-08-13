Absolute disaster. The Manchester United of CR7 falls defeated against a Brentford that showed from the beginning to the end of the game that it has enough arguments to be a team that aspires to something more than an agonizing salvation.
The game started at a fairly slow pace, but it didn’t take Brentford ten minutes to take the lead after a strike by Dasilva in which David De Gea could have done much more.
An unfortunate release of pressure from Manchester United led to Christian Eriksen’s mistake, which Mathias Jensen took full advantage of to score his first goal in the top flight.
The third was at the exit of a corner thanks to a header from Ben Mee in which Lisandro Martínez left him absolutely alone. The afternoon quarter was a perfect backlash from the bees. Ivan Toney managed to get a precise pass to Bryan Mbeumo that he defined perfectly in front of David De Gea after winning Luke Shaw in the body.
The second half unfolded uneventfully between two teams who knew that everything had been decided. The red devils tried but it was not enough and the bees took one of the greatest triumphs in their history under their arms.
Too late to forget about a Manchester United that will have to change many things if it wants to sneak into European positions. There are still almost 20 market days left to bring at least three reinforcements. Otherwise the season can be made eternal.
