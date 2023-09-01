Today the draw for the group stage of the UEFA Champions League has been held, in this way the teams that have managed to qualify for this prestigious European tournament at club level. Today we will analyze the group that has fallen to one of the Spanish clubs present in the Champions League, Atlético de Madrid.
The Madrid team has fallen into Group E, coming from Pot Two, the rivals that the mattress team will have in this group stage will be Feyenoord, Lazio and Celtic. The first to speak about this group that has fallen to Atletico Madrid has been Enrique Cerezo, the entity’s president, who does not want to take anything for granted after the draw: “Last year it also seemed like an affordable group and we finished fourth “. Although at first the people of Madrid and those of Lazio who start as favorites to go to the next round, from within Atlético de Madrid do not see it that way, they do not want to see themselves as favourites.
Even so, the vast majority of fans see it as an affordable group for Atlético de Madrid to advance to the next round, as Albert Ortega, a journalist from El Confidencial, says: I don’t remember a Champions League group that is so affordable for Spanish teams (Real Madrid, Barça and Atlético de Madrid) for a long time. Worse luck for Sevilla and Real Sociedad, but neither is in the group of death.”
As we have previously mentioned Feyenoord, Lazio and Celtic are the rivals of Atlético de Madrid. This has been the historical record of the rojiblanco team every time they have faced these teams
They have never played in an official match against Feyenoord, it will be the first time they have done so in this edition of the UEFA Champions League
They have faced the Italian team on four occasions in which Atlético de Madrid has managed to win two, draw and lose
Against the team that has faced the most is against Celtic, a total of six times in which the Spaniards have won four times and tied another two.
