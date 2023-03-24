The European teams are playing the first two days of the Euro 2024 qualifier these weeks, and today we have had several very important details. The highlight of the day was the Italy-England match, with locals looking to redeem themselves after failing to qualify for the World Cup and England wanting to show their true potential. They also played Portugal, Denmark and Finland, among others. These are the reactions on Twitter to the first day of the qualifier:
Starting with the main game, England have achieved their first victory in the group stage, and with this they take a giant step towards winning the group since Italy is the other candidate to do so. Those from Southgate went 0-2 in the first half and dedicated themselves to preserving the result.
The highlight of the match stars Harry Kane, who has become the top scorer in the history of England:
In addition, in the second half Luke Shaw saw the red card, so he will not be able to play the next game and his national team break has ended ahead of schedule. The highlight of the kick for the Italian side is the goal by Mateo Retegui, who chose to play for Italy over Argentina and scored in his first game:
In the match against Portugal, Liechtenstein could do little to avoid a win. Roberto Martínez made his debut as the Portuguese coach and could not have done it better than by winning 4-0. The night turned out great for Cristiano Ronaldo, who after a tough world championship returned to the starting eleven of his team. The striker scored two goals and closed a brilliant record night:
To close the day, the other outstanding game was Denmark-Finland. The Danes ran as one of the surprise teams a couple of years ago but have never been the same since. For much of the match it looked as if Denmark were going to leave with a 1-1 draw, but a star has been born and his name is Rasmus Højlund. In his first game with the senior team he opened the can, scored 2-1 at 80 ‘and closed his hat-trick on the horn.
The bad news of the match arrives for FC Barcelona, since Christensen withdrew injured before minute 20 and is being one of the keys to Barcelona’s success.
