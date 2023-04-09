Real Madrid drops another three points in the League in a great game against Villarreal. Real Madrid took the lead on two occasions but Quique Setién’s men knew how to recover and win the game in which Vinicius and Chukwueze gave an authentic exhibition of dribbling and filigree. This is how Twitter reacted to Villarreal’s victory:
The match turned out for the locals thanks to a good play and a bit of luck. A shot by Marco Asensio found the back of the net thanks to a rebound from Pau Torres, who scored the first of the game.
Quique Setién’s team has proven to be a committed and fighting group and despite the adversities they did not throw in the towel. In the same first part, Samu Chukwueze scored a great goal, leaving Nacho in a mold. The Villarreal striker left the Spaniard seated and made it 1-1.
As soon as the second half began, Vinicius decided to dismantle Villarreal’s approach with a couple of very dangerous plays until his goal arrived. The Brazilian is sweet and left the entire visiting defense to make it 2-1.
Once again, Villarreal calmed down the Santiago Bernabéu by putting the tie on the scoreboard in a play that was reviewed by VAR for possible offside but the tie was confirmed. Villarreal grew little by little until Chukwueze caught the ball once again against Nacho and left a photo to remember at the Bernabéu.
Real Madrid jumped up to look for an equalizer and in the 81st minute came the controversy of the second half. A ball led by Camavinga in the opponent’s area ended up touching Mendi’s arm, whistling Alberola Rojas for a penalty for Real Madrid. After a couple of minutes of review and communication between the referee and the VAR room, the decision was changed and everything ended in a scare, Villarreal resisted and took the three points at the Santiago Bernabéu.
