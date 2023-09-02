FC Barcelona announced yesterday the additions on the horn of two players who make the squad a considerable leap in quality, yesterday two Portuguese internationals arrived at FC Barcelona such as João Félix, a player who has defended the colors of Atlético de Madrid, and João Cancelo, who has played for Manchester City, Juventus and Bayern Munich among others. In this way, Xavi Hernández has some pieces that could be key to the sporting success of the club.
Today at 9:30 a.m. was when the presentation ceremony for João Félix took place and later, at 9:50 a.m., João Cancelo was presented as a new FC Barcelona player.
João Félix’s act was going to begin with a few words from Joan Laporta, president of the Blaugrana club: It is a very important day for Barça. We have achieved a very talented player with João Félix. He has shown a commitment to the club for which I am very grateful for him to come to Barça. Very grateful also to Jorge Mendes”.
In João Félix’s turn to speak, these were his first words as a blaugrana: “Everyone knows how happy I am to be here. It was a dream as a child to be here, I come to help and I hope it will be a great season. It’s a unique feeling “I had been looking for a long time to be able to come here. I was very happy when I learned of your interest. I always saw Barça at home and I’ve always been a fan. I’m excited to win the Champions League, but we’re going game by game”.
Then it was going to be the turn of Joao Cancelo, who was going to be introduced again by Joan Laporta: “Today we also present Cancelo. He is a specialist as a right-back. Everyone wanted you to be at Barça. He has a lot of experience to how young he is. You have shown a lot of commitment to be at Barça. We have had many obstacles for your arrival. We can aspire to win everything”. Deco, club legend and current sports director of the club also had a few words at this event: “Bringing a compatriot makes me very happy. He brings us experience and quality. We were looking for a player for the right back. With him we will be one more team competitive. If I hadn’t made an effort I wouldn’t be here today”.
Finally, João Cancelo also had his first words as a new FC Barcelona player: “It’s a dream that came true. I want to thank my family and my representatives. My mother, who is in heaven, knows which team I wanted to play for when I was child. Barça has always been the club of my dreams. Anyone who knows me knows that all my idols have played here. Their position game is the best for me. I hope we can win titles because this club lives on that. I like this pressure I can bring work and commitment to the team. I know some teammates and I think it’s a spectacular group”.
