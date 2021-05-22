The Ricoteño Blas Cantó represented Spain this Saturday at Eurovision with an exciting rendition of his song ‘I’m going to stay’. His performance, a tribute to his grandmother who died of coronavirus, was the thirteenth of the night in Rotterdam, where the return of the festival is celebrated after the suspension of the 2020 edition due to the pandemic.

A giant moon, 6 meters in diameter, and that descends throughout the performance was the most characteristic of its staging, simple to leave the leading role to the voice of Blas Cantó. Its organization was directed by the Austrian Marvin Dietmann, who guided Conchita Wurst, the winner in Copenhagen in 2014. The satellite captures the message of the song, as it accompanies Blas Cantó «on his journey through the sky and in his dialogue with one of the most loved ones in his life “, according to those responsible.

The ricoteño, who began his performance singing a cappella, ended up visibly excited. During the 3 minutes that the performance lasted, the broadcast used 36 shots of long transitions with 24 cameras, including a hot head, a cablecam and two steady. Previously, in the presentation video, he was accompanied by his two Pomeranians, he recalled his time at Eurojunior and several personal images of the artist were shown. Among them, with his grandmother, to whom he dedicated the song.

A «magical» scenery, as Blas Cantó himself had anticipated this week. This year, however, the celebration of the festival has been limited by the restrictions imposed by the pandemic. Only 3,500 people were able to access the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam. Of course, they showed their enthusiasm and enthusiasm for the return of the contest.