Blanca Paloma, representative of Spain in the 2023 edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, has taken the stage tonight at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool (United Kingdom) to defend her song eaea. The winner of the Benidorm Fest, who has participated in eighth position and as one of the favorite candidates of the night (until today the bookmakers included her in the top 5), has taken over from Chanel with her flamenco tribute to her yaya Carmen.

More information

Similar to her performance at the Benidorm Fest, the woman from Elche has presented her proposal with strength and claw surrounded by the body of dancers (Angélica Moyano, Paloma Scharfhausen and Paula Valbuena) and her two palm trees (Desiré Paredes and Saray Frutos) who have accompanied her during the entire eurovision trip. Blanca Paloma had to change the fringes hanging from the ceiling, as originally planned, but she has managed to maintain the circular curtain inspired by her grandmother Carmen’s shawl, the woman who instilled flamenco in her, thanks to a platform with wheels.

José Pablo Polo, the producer of Eah, He has fought for the overhead shot of the last half of the performance until hours before the gala. Finally, the camera was able to zoom in, which the team wanted, despite the fact that the organization had denied it both in the semifinal and in the successive trials. Paola de Diego has been the designer behind the goalkeeper’s original wardrobe.

Blanca Paloma, trained in the field of Fine Arts and with experience in theater set design, is beginning her artistic career. The first recording of her was secret of the water the documentary series soundtrack Lucia in the web from RTVE Play, with which he obtained fifth place in Benidorm last year.

