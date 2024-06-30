The EURO 2024 round of 16 has kicked off and one of the next matches will be the leader of Group F, Portugal, against the third-placed team in Group C, Slovenia, this Monday, July 1 at 1:00 p.m. in Mexico City from the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt.
If something surprising does not happen, the team led by Roberto Martinez and led by Cristiano Ronaldo should advance to the next round without major problems, however, in football anything can happen and it will undoubtedly be a very attractive duel where the ‘Commander‘He will look to break his scoring drought in the tournament and help his country go straight to the quarterfinals.
In this way, below we present the history of confrontations between both nations although there has really only been one previous duel between the two and it was recently at the beginning of the year in a friendly, so they will only play their first match officially.
On March 26, 2024, the first ever match between Slovenia and Portugal took place at the Stožice Stadium.
This friendly match was played on Slovenian lands and ended with victory for the locals by two goals to zero with scores of Adam Gnezda Cerin at minute 72 and Timi Max Elšnik at minute 80.
This defeat was the first in the Era of Roberto Martinez as coach of the Portuguese team, as they had not lost since the 2022 World Cup in Qatar against Morocco.
The match was played with the majority of the starting players of both teams, for Slovenia its most recognized player is the goalkeeper of Atlético de Madrid, Jan Oblakwhile, for Portugal, evidently the top scorer in football and five-time Ballon d’Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo.
