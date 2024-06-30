PORTUGAL LOST AGAINST SLOVENIA!! RESULT. Slovenia 2-0 Portugal. With Cristiano Ronaldo during the 90 minutes and a lot of changes compared to the match against Sweden, Portugal fell on its visit to Slovenia. First defeat in the Roberto Martínez era. They haven’t lost since… pic.twitter.com/KfCdlJgCXC — Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) March 26, 2024

This friendly match was played on Slovenian lands and ended with victory for the locals by two goals to zero with scores of Adam Gnezda Cerin at minute 72 and Timi Max Elšnik at minute 80.

This defeat was the first in the Era of Roberto Martinez as coach of the Portuguese team, as they had not lost since the 2022 World Cup in Qatar against Morocco.

The match was played with the majority of the starting players of both teams, for Slovenia its most recognized player is the goalkeeper of Atlético de Madrid, Jan Oblakwhile, for Portugal, evidently the top scorer in football and five-time Ballon d’Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo.