The Russian army is about to fully recover control over the Kursk region, partially taken by Ukrainian troops since last August. Russia has assaulted this morning a lethal blow to the occupants and is eliminating the last foci of Ukrainian resistance in the city of Sudzha, its main base of operations in the Kursk region.

The Russian offensive has been possible thanks to a surprise attack, which has caught the Ukrainian defenders off guard, part of which they fled in retreat or surrendered to the enemy. The Russians managed to arrive To the rear of Ukrainian troops infiltrating through the pipelines of the Urangói-Pomari-Uzhgorod gas pipeline.

Russian media have published Images of the infiltration operation And on social networks, videos of the Russian soldiers have also been disseminated executing the plan:

The operation, baptized as ‘flow’ and carried out in the maximum secret, has led to a contingent of Russian soldiers to enter the narrow pipes of the gas pipeline, which before the war supplied gas to Europe, already Turn cuff more than 14 kilometers To surprise kyiv’s troops who maintained control over Kursk.

According to Russian military channels, there have been about 800 Russian soldiers who have toured the interior of the gas pipeline, 1.4 meters in diameterin the most absolute darkness to exit through the Sudzha area, which has allowed the Russian army to surround its rivals. Moscow soldiers carried blue bracelets, as Kursk’s Ukrainian troops usually wear, to confuse the enemy.

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenski declared that fighting still continue on Wednesday in Kursk, but admitted that is acting to minimize casualtiesindirectly recognizing that a Ukrainian withdrawal is being given.