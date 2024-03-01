Robots, “flying” cars, developments with AI in mobile phones or transparent and flexible screens. These are some of the curiosities of the Mobile World Congress 2024, focused this year more on the technology around telephony than on the mobile phones themselves. As Mats Granryd, general director of GSMA, anticipated, this edition has been different due to the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) and its application with 5G and platforms, “these three things can work together to provide a much better service or resolution to the consumer,” said the manager. And visitors to the show have more than proven this by interacting with AMECA, the robot with the most advanced brain to date with a GPT-4 language model from OpenAI, and the AI ​​Pin from Humane, a device that you can wear on your clothes with which you can ask and give instructions to a virtual assistant using voice and gestures. But what has attracted all eyes at the fair this year has been the first flying car. Manufactured in California (USA), it is 100% electric and has a range of 320 kilometers by road and 170 kilometers by flight. Its price: $300,000.

A tour of the most striking technological innovations of MWC 2024 in the video that accompanies this piece.

You can follow EL PAÍS Technology in Facebook and x or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.