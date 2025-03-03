This has been Carnival star costume

Several films and series followed by innumerable fans were in the minds of many of the people who have decided to disguise this weekend, who bought or designed homemade what was needed to emulate some of the characters that reign on the big screen.

But, among those options, The most claimed and exhibited in Cádiz, Murcia, Sitges or Badajoz has been that of one of the characters in the series Square gamespecifically the guardian model.

Thousands of orders

Children’s films characters are also usually a claim for different stores that sell costumes in Spain, hence that of Sonny Angel, Toy Story or those of the sympathetic and yellow minions have also had almost as successful as the Square game. According to the Don costume store, only they have received 13 thousand orders of the iconic red monkey and the mask with geometric figures.

In any case, the Guardian has not been the only costume with so much pull between the series of the Square gamesince the leader, the giant wrist or the green tracksuit has also been claimed in many stores that these days do not stop offering solutions to those lagging, undecided or inexperienced when making a hand disguise.

Group costumes have also been one of the bets of many groups of friends that have disguised this weekend, hence the characters of Inside out They have been the most watched through the streets in which all kinds of celebrations and tributes to Don Carnal were organized.

There are still hours for the celebration, bittersweet, from the burial of the sardine. For the arrival of Lent. For the final brooch a few days of laugh one of the most thug parties of the year.