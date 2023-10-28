This is probably the first and last time you will see a Hartge H7SP for sale.

Tuned Mercedes from the ’80s and ’90s have been in high demand lately, because they’re wrong in exactly the right way. But of course this does not only apply to Mercedes from that time, there are also beautifully tuned BMWs from this period.

Although, tuned… You have to be careful with that term. At Alpina it is in any case out of the question to talk about tuning, but Hartge also had the status of a manufacturer. The 7 Series you see here is officially a Hartge H7SP.

We recently wrote about the Hartge E46 M3 with V8, which was offered on Collecting Cars, and now there is another special Hartge on this platform. This time it concerns a 735i from 1990, one of the second generation.

You can quickly see that this is not a normal 7 Series, if only because of the Hartge striping. On a modern Siebener, striping would be a bit questionable, but in this case it falls under the heading of ‘period correct’.

What is also striking are the multi-piece Hartge rims, in the modest size of 16 inches. The car is also equipped with thick bumpers, side skirts and a Hartge exhaust. The interior is decorated with a Hartge steering wheel and Hartge floor mats.

Are there any technical upgrades? Yes, but there is little information available about this. The engine of this 735i has been upgraded, but it is not known what exactly the result is. The chassis has also been addressed and a strut brace has been installed at the front.

The fact that there is little to no information available about the Hartge H7SP says something about its rarity. Only about ten of this car were reportedly made. But that number is also uncertain, because again: this car is fairly shrouded in mystery.

In any case, you have something special, that’s for sure. It won’t surprise you that this Hartge H7SP comes from Japan, because they love these types of cars there. The car recently crossed over to Europe and is now in Poland.

If you like this Hartge (and a trip to Poland), you can make a bid via Collecting Cars. This is possible until Thursday 7.24 pm.

