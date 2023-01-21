The obesity It is one of the most frequent diseases in the world, from which countless negative consequences for health are derived, such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, hypertension, stroke, gallbladder disease, among others.

For this reason, a variety of treatment options have been sought, such as diets, exercises and surgeries as a product of modern medicine.

They have also made a number of medicines that can help treat obesitybut when they abandon them, they bring with them side effects such as rebound, that is, gaining the weight that was lost during treatment and something else extra.

This class of drugs, which are marketed under the names Victoza and Ozempic, were initially used to treat type 2 diabetes and have gained popularity as a treatment option for obesity.

These are known as GLP-1 RA, help people produce insulin and lower the amount of sugar in the blood, and are given as daily or weekly injections.

First approved for use in patients with type 2 diabetes in 2005 by the US Food and Drug Administration, the drugs were quickly seen to promote weight loss.

In 2014, the FDA approved a GLP-1 AR for chronic weight management, and additional drugs in the weight-loss class have since been approved.

What Happens If Weight Loss Medications Are Abandoned

Dr. Amanda Velázquez, director of obesity medicine at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, notes that “obesity is a chronic, relapsing disease,” and that the weight-loss effects of medications wear off after stopping them.

Another specialist, Dr. Domenica Rubino, director of the Washington Center for Weight Management & Research in Arlington, Virginia, said that weight gain in people who stop taking the drug “makes sense.”

Rubino led a 2021 study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, that found that people who took Wegovy regained two-thirds of the weight they had lost when they stopped the drug.

People who stop taking the drug may notice their appetite returnup to the levels they experienced before taking it. In some cases, he said, your appetites can feel even bigger than they did before you lost weight.

Off-label use of these drugs may be contributing to intermittent shortages of various doses of Ozempic and Wegovy. The pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, which makes Ozempic, Victoza and Wegovy, notes that “it is up to the clinical judgment of each healthcare provider to choose the best treatment approach for their patients.”

A recent study from the University of Montpellier published in Diabetes Care looked at patients with type 2 diabetes who were treated with GLP-1 RA between 2006 and 2018 and identified a link between long-term use of these drugs and a higher chance of problems. thyroid and cancer.

We recommend you read:

Although this finding is concerning, it is important to note that studies have not yet determined whether there is a causal relationship between the use of these drugs and the aforementioned health problems.